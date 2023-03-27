Cottage Grove priest stirs up controversy by urging people to not vote for specific Supreme Court candidate

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) — A Cottage Grove church is facing criticism after its priest wrote a message in the bulletin Sunday, urging people to not vote for a specific candidate in the upcoming state Supreme Court election.
Rev. Brian Dulli's message explained Catholic teachings about abortion. Dulli said he believes one Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate "has tried to make this race entirely an effort to legalize abortion in the State [sic] of Wisconsin."
Dulli continued on to say, "As a Catholic, I urge you, for the salvation of your soul; do not vote for her in the Supreme Court race on April 4."
Dulli did not name any candidates in his message, but Janet Protasiewicz is the only female candidate on the ballot for the race.
27 News has reached out to Dulli several times, but he has not responded. When reporter Caroline Dade was on public property outside St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, a man wearing a clerical collar walked out of the church, approached her and asked what she was doing. He refused to answer any of her questions or identify himself.
Guidelines for church political activity
The Wisconsin Catholic Conference publishes guidelines for church officials to follow during elections.
The guidelines say churches and people acting in an official church capacity, including clergy, are not allowed to endorse or oppose political candidates or engage in political campaigns for or against any candidate.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops instructs parishes and their representatives to not endorse or oppose candidates or "take any action that reasonably could be construed as endorsement or opposition."
27 News reached out to the Diocese of Madison, which St. Patrick Church is part of. Communications Director Brent King sent this statement:
"The Catholic Church's involvement in public life doesn't extend to endorsing candidates for election to public office nor calling for their defeat, and thus refrains from partisan political activities. The Church does encourage voter registration and encourages Catholics, as citizens, to vote and to be civically engaged. However, the Church also has both a duty and a right to call attention to the moral and religious dimensions of public issues, measuring social policies and political activities against the natural moral law and Gospel values. Since the first century the Church has consistently affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law in its respect for all human life."
Reaction to priest's message
Conservative radio host Vicki McKenna lauded Dulli's message and called for "every Catholic pastor in WI" to put out a similar statement.
Every Catholic pastor in WI should have done what my pastor did—and put a message in the bulletin about our Supreme Court race. THANK YOU, Fr. Brian! #VoteLikeThereIsAHeaven pic.twitter.com/HOkkyymwUx— Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) March 26, 2023
However, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said he thinks Dulli went too far. He said he thinks the message is "overtly political," and he believes it is "making a case against [St. Patrick Church's] tax exempt status."
Ridiculous! Any church that decides to be this overtly political is making a case against their tax exempt status. Political organizations are not tax exempt. This organization has to decide what it is, religious or political. https://t.co/AyLHsH5EaT— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) March 26, 2023
Churches and tax exemption
The Internal Revenue Service classifies churches as 501(c)(3) organizations that are tax exempt. That means people can deduct donations they make to those organizations, and the organizations are exempt from paying taxes.
However, the IRS does limit the political involvement of 501(c)(3) organizations.
"Those organizations are prohibited from what the IRS calls political activity, which is directly or indirectly advocating for or against any particular candidate or intervening in any political campaign," Mary Beth Collins said. Collins is the executive director of UW-Madison's Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies.
She said any tax-exempt organization, including a church, that breaks the ban on political activity could face consequences.
"The usual repercussions for that, if it were really pursued, would be a revocation of that tax exempt status," Collins said.
She said there is precedent for the IRS revoking churches' exemptions, but that hasn't been the norm in recent years.
"There's not a very big prosecutorial arm of the IRS going around and looking for this stuff," she said. "A lot of churches have been doing things that are sort of in contravention to that law, and there hasn't been a lot of repercussions."