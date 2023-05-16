Cottage Grove woman missing since Sunday found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — Yasmine Dobbins has been found safe, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department.
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Cottage Grove Police Department is searching for a woman last seen Sunday morning.
The department issued a missing and endangered person alert for Yasmine Dobbins, 32, on Tuesday.
Police say Dobbins last spoke to her mom around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. The alert states she was last seen around midnight on N. Windsor Road in the Cottage Grove.
Dobbins' two children are in her mother's care and authorities say it's "unusual for her not to be in contact with her mother or her children." Dobbins is typically the primary caretaker for her children.
Police say Dobbins was last known to be driving her mother's 2017 blue Jeep Compass with a Wisconsin Disabled plate #64550DS.
The alert describes Dobbins as a Black woman who stands five feet two inches tall, weighs around 120 lbs. and has brown eyes. Authorities do not have a description of what she was last wearing.
A photo of Dobbins was not immediately available to share.
Anyone with information about Dobbins' whereabouts should contact the Cottage Grove Police Department at 608-839-4652.