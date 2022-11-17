Cougar sightings on the rise in southern Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources is reporting more cougar sightings this year, than in the last five years across southern Wisconsin.
According to DNR data, in 2022 alone, there were seven verified cougar sightings across Sauk, Richland, Grant and Crawford County. Four of those reports came from Richland County.
Sara Fischer is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR and said each sighting doesn't necessarily mean it's a different cougar.
"They will continue to move around the state and then the areas that the animal was in, those reports stop showing up," Fischer explained. "That's how we can confirm that it's the same animal or very likely the same animal."
Fischer said the cougar seen on trail cameras this summer was most likely the same animal traveling through each county. However, she said without DNA evidence, they can't be certain.
As temperatures drop, she said the colder months don't impact the big cats, meaning they don't hibernate and are still active in the winter months.
The animal is the largest wildcat in North America and can weigh up to 160 pounds. With deer hunting season beginning, she stressed the importance of being aware of your surroundings.
"They are definitely a predator to be aware of," she said. "If it were to make contact with you, it's best to fight as hard as you can. Most of the time, they'll give up eventually."
At this time, Fischer said Wisconsin does not have a cougar population, instead she explained the ones seen here are males from South Dakota or Canada, just typically traveling through.
However, if females begin coming to Wisconsin, she said it's very likely we'd seen a large increase of Cougars in the area. She added that the animal is native to Wisconsin, but they were all hunted and killed in the early 1900's.
For more information on cougars and reported sightings you can visit the DNR's website.
You can also report a sighting or send in photos to be examined using a form on their page.