Councilmembers back homeless shelter project but object to mayor's methods

MADISON (WKOW) -- City councilmembers are showing general support for a proposed, permanent purpose-built men's homeless shelter on Madison's north side but take exception to being excluded from the final decision-making.
The proposed shelter on city-owned land on Bartillon Drive is near neighborhoods councilperson Gary Halverson represents. Halverson Thursday said he and others should have been notified of the decision and included in the public unveiling of the proposal Wednesday by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
"The mayor doesn't get to sit in the fourth floor and decree something and have it happen," Halverson said.
Rhodes-Conway says coming to the decision on this latest, proposed site was collaborative.
"The mayor doesn't get to sit in the fourth floor and decree something and have it happen," Halverson said.
Rhodes-Conway says coming to the decision on this latest, proposed site was collaborative.
"All of the relevant alders had a significant amount of input...to discuss many of the sites that we were considering," Rhodes-Conway says.
"It's close to transportation," says Madison Common Council President Syed Abbas. The proposed site is in his aldermanic district. "But the underlying issue is when communication doesn't happen with the council...these types of projects get delayed."
Rhodes-Conway and councilpersons say critical to the project's future will be discussion of the facility's design and services to synchronize them with the needs of the homeless population being served.
"It's close to transportation," says Madison Common Council President Syed Abbas. The proposed site is in his aldermanic district. "But the underlying issue is when communication doesn't happen with the council...these types of projects get delayed."
Rhodes-Conway and councilpersons say critical to the project's future will be discussion of the facility's design and services to synchronize them with the needs of the homeless population being served.
Madison's first purpose-built homeless shelter has been in the works since early 2020. Traditionally, homeless services in Madison have relied on space in church basements in downtown Madison, but COVID-19 safety standards forced those spaces to close to the public.
The city and county have budgeted $9 million for the proposed, shelter project.
From here, the proposal goes to the Common Council for final approval and establishing next steps. Construction could begin as soon as early 2023.
Additionally, the temporary men's shelter currently located at First Street is set to move to a new location on Zeier Road, with the First Street location set to be the home for the new Madison Public Market. That move is set to take place this summer.