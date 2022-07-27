Counterfeit car seat warning

(CNN) -- As inflation hits a 40-year high, many people are trying to save a buck. But health officials say you should do that when it comes to buying a car seat.
Hospitals are seeing dozens of counterfeit car seats come through the doors as new parents prepare to take their newborns home.
To make sure your car seat is safe, check the straps and anchoring parts. Officials say knockoffs may not have lower anchor attachments or a chest clip.
Look out for paperwork. A car seat manual and registration card are included in all federally compliant car seats in the U.S.
And read the labels. A federally compliant seat will have a warning label showing it complies with federal motor vehicle safety standards.
Hospital officials say many of the car seats are bought online through third party vendors. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is.