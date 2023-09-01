'Counting pennies': Tractor Supply Co. forces workers to rethink having children by slashing benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tractor Supply Co. sent its workers reeling this week with an announcement that it would cut its fertility coverage in half.
An email from Progyny, the fertility benefit provider for Tractor Supply, sent Monday gave workers 30 days' notice that their fertility coverage would effectively cover half the amount of services by the end of September.
Tractor Supply's fertility coverage extends to in vitro fertilization (IVF), an expensive, and often last or only recourse for people struggling with infertility. IVF treatment can cost tens of thousands of dollars for a single round.
One round can take more than 30 days to complete, and IVF can require multiple rounds before a pregnancy is achieved.
Many people who receive coverage for infertility through Tractor Supply and Progyny shared their stories with 27 News. They described having started courses of IVF prior to the 30-day notice of reduced coverage and now face the choice of spending thousands of dollars out of pocket to complete their treatment or suspend their dreams of becoming pregnant.
27 News reached out to both Tractor Supply and Progyny for comment. Neither responded.
"This week has been one of the worst weeks of my life," said a Madison woman who receives coverage through Tractor Supply's Progyny benefit. She and her husband spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal by the company.
The couple have spent years trying to conceive a child.
"This is one of the only options we have," the woman said on IVF.
Many Wisconsinites cannot easily find another employer on the job market offering fertility coverage. The state does not require employers to cover infertility treatment as part of fulltime benefits. Twenty-one states require some form of infertility or IVF coverage, according to the National Infertility Association.
The Madison couple plan to maintain their Progyny coverage until the reduced benefit kicks in and they exhaust their options. They have not yet decided what to do after that, but their fertility clinic has offered them some reason to hope.
The clinic scheduled the couple for an additional egg retrieval, an expensive procedure that is part of IVF, before their Progyny benefit is reduced.
"Bad things happen to good people," the woman said. "And we can keep moving forward because, you know, we deserve to pursue what makes us happy."
The company operates stores across the country and employs thousands of people.
It attracted workers amid a tight labor market in part by offering the Progyny fertility benefit.
The company bills itself as "the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States."
Tractor Supply's total valuation on the New York Stock exchange is north of $23 billion and it made over $14 billion in profit last year, an all-time record for the corporation, according to a press release from the company.
"To them, I am a cost, and to them, our fertility is a cost," said the Madison man. "And to make a change like this is just counting pennies for them, but for us, it's our family and it's everything."