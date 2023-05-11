County Road F to be closed for 'several hours' because of crash involving school bus

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Part of County Road F in Iowa County is closed because of a crash involving a school bus.
Iowa County Emergency Management said the crash is at County Road F and Moscow Road, which is north of Blanchardville.
An Iowa County communications official confirmed to 27 News a vehicle and a school bus were involved, and Med Flight was called. They also said there weren't any injuries to students.
Emergency management said the road will be closed for several hours and urges drivers to take other roads.