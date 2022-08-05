Couple from Janesville killed after lightning strike in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) — An elderly couple from Rock County was killed after lightning struck near the White House in Washington D.C., according to officials in the area.
A public information officer for the Metro Police Department said 76-year-old James Mueller died at the hospital Thursday night. Donna Mueller, 75, died early Friday morning. Both of them were from Janesville.
Two other victims are still in critical condition.
"Their agents, their officers witnessed this lightening strike and immediately began to render aid to the four victims which is very critical in helping with survivability," said Vito Maggiolo, Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department.
CNN reports the victims were riding out a storm under a tree.
Severe thunderstorms hit the DC region around 7 p.m. Thursday.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement, calling the incident a "tragic loss."
"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives," the statement reads.