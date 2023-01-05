Couple reports being followed home, attacked after altercation at Madison bar

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports a couple was attacked after they say they were followed home from an east side bar on Sunday.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Allied Dr. between Thurston Ln. and Jenewein Rd. around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Fryer reports the man and woman got into an altercation at a club on the city's east side. When they left to go home, they said they were followed by "several vehicles" and attacked by "three men and two women."
While authorities documented the couple's injuries, Fryer said no suspects have been identified or arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.