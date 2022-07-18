Couple suffer minor injuries when box truck rolls over in Grant County

PATCH GROVE (WKOW) — A Madison couple received minor injuries in when the box truck they were in rolled over in Patch Grove Friday.
Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a box truck rollover on WIS HWY 18 and Patch Grove Hill just before 6:30 a.m.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a press release, Vernon Richardson, 48, of Madison, was driving a box truck in heavy rain down Patch Grove hill when it began to hydroplane and slid into the north ditch. Richardson's wife, Teresa Richardson, 34, was in the passenger seat.
According to deputies, the truck rolled onto the driver's side in the ditch and continued to slide down the Patch Grove hill in the west bound lane. It slid until reaching the north ditch, where it rolled back onto its wheels and stopped.
Dreckman said the Richardson's received minor injuries but were able to climb out of the truck. Both were transported to a hospital in Prairie Du Chien for their injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the truck was a total loss and was removed from the scene by B&M's Towing of Bloomington.