Court date set for UW football player arrested during Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) — A tentative court date has been set for a UW-Madison football player arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party.

A spokesperson for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told 27 News in an email that Markus Allen will appear in court for the first time on June 26. He's a wide receiver on the football team.

Allen was one of 44 arrested in April during the Mifflin Street Block Party. At the time, Madison Department Captain Michael Hanson said a stolen gun was found in Allen's backpack.

No charges have formally been fired against him. A Dane County Sheriff's Office official originally told 27 News Allen could face a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a firearm.

A UW Athletics spokesperson said Allen's status with the team remains unchanged.

Madison Municipal Court tells 27 News Allen will be in court on June 21 for a citation of possessing an open container of alcohol in the streets.