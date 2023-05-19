 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Court date set for UW football player arrested during Mifflin Street Block Party

  • Updated
  • 0
Markus Allen

MADISON (WKOW) — A tentative court date has been set for a UW-Madison football player arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party. 

A spokesperson for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told 27 News in an email that Markus Allen will appear in court for the first time on June 26. He's a wide receiver on the football team. 

Allen was one of 44 arrested in April during the Mifflin Street Block Party. At the time, Madison Department Captain Michael Hanson said a stolen gun was found in Allen's backpack. 

No charges have formally been fired against him. A Dane County Sheriff's Office official originally told 27 News Allen could face a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a firearm. 

A UW Athletics spokesperson said Allen's status with the team remains unchanged. 

Madison Municipal Court tells 27 News Allen will be in court on June 21 for a citation of possessing an open container of alcohol in the streets. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

