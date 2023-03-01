 Skip to main content
Court defers sentence for mother charged in connection to teen overdose

Alicia Derouin

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Columbus mother charged after a visiting  teenager overdosed in a barn near her home has taken a plea. 

Alicia Derouin had two open cases against her. Online court records show she pleaded no contest Wednesday to a single charge in each case: felony bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs.  

As a result of the plea, the court found Derouin guilty and dismissed the rest of her charges, including two for neglecting a child. 

The court withheld sentencing Derouin, instead giving her three years probation in each case. As conditions of probation, she cannot have alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription. 

Derouin's charges came after a teenager overdosed in her home last year. A complaint alleged the teen, and Derouin's daughter, snorted opioids after seeing her do so earlier in the night. 

