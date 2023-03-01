Court defers sentence for mother charged in connection to teen overdose

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Columbus mother charged after a visiting teenager overdosed in a barn near her home has taken a plea.

Alicia Derouin had two open cases against her. Online court records show she pleaded no contest Wednesday to a single charge in each case: felony bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs.

As a result of the plea, the court found Derouin guilty and dismissed the rest of her charges, including two for neglecting a child.

The court withheld sentencing Derouin, instead giving her three years probation in each case. As conditions of probation, she cannot have alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription.

Derouin's charges came after a teenager overdosed in her home last year. A complaint alleged the teen, and Derouin's daughter, snorted opioids after seeing her do so earlier in the night.