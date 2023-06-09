Court docs: 2 men attack another man at bar over vape pen

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men are facing charges after attacking someone at a bar over a vape pen, according to court documents.
Navid Najmabadi and Blake Rosvek, both 22, were charged in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday with robbery with use of force as a party to a crime. Najmabadi was also charged with strangulation and suffocation, and battery.
A criminal complaint claims the men approached and attacked a man at Whiskey Jacks Saloon on State Street Tuesday because they wanted his vape pen.
Surveillance video from Whiskey Jacks showed Najmabadi putting the victim in a headlock and throwing him into the ground headfirst. Both Najmabadi and Rosvek both pinned the victim to the ground while Najmabadi worked to take the vape pen.
Afterwards both men left Whiskey Jacks and were later apprehended leaving Mondays bar.
When police asked what happened at Whiskey Jacks, Najmabadi claimed the victim had stolen his vape pen, so he took it back — then immediately got rid of it. Rosvek would not talk about the confrontation.
Both men appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Najmabadi was given a $2,500 cash bond and Rosvek a $2,000 cash bond. As a stipulation of their bail conditions, they cannot have contact with the victim or be on State Street or the Langdon area.