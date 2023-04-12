Court docs: Children left in hot car for over an hour while mother shopped inside mall

MADISON (WKOW) — Court documents show two children found in a hot car Monday were there for over an hour before police were notified.

The Madison Police Department reported the children were found "drenched in sweat" in the running car at East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m. Monday, and a woman was arrested as a result.

The woman, identified as Meyberling Moreno Martinez, has since been charged with two counts of neglecting a child under six years of age.

The criminal complaint identified Moreno Martinez as the mother of the two children, ages one and three.

The document alleged when officers responded to the mall, the temperature outside was 70 degrees Fahrenheit — and according to a chart police referenced from the American Meteorological Society, the car could have been 117 degrees inside. And, the complaint said through investigation authorities thought the children had been in the car for over an hour.

On scene, officers found the car was unlocked and running, with hot air blowing from the air ducts.

The complaint largely noted the condition of the one-year-old boy, whose head was said to have been sweating and back "saturated" with sweat. Although authorities initially thought he was unresponsive, they found he was "conscious and breathing" but "groggy."

With help from a bystander and a mall employee, police eventually located Moreno Martinez inside.

An excerpt from the complaint noted why Moreno Martinez left her children in the car.

"The defendant stated she knowingly left her two children in the vehicle, that she knew it was dangerous, but that she needed to go try on some shoes."

She furthered she didn't want to bring the kids inside because her daughter was "fussy and throws things" and believed they would be safe alone in the car.

Authorities contacted Child Protective Services, and the children have since been placed with an emergency foster.

In court Wednesday, Moreno Martinez was given signature bonds for both of her charges and given a stipulation not to have contact with the children.