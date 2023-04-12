Court docs: Children left in hot car for over an hour while mother shopped inside mall

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Into Early This
Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Thursday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this
afternoon into the early evening hours. Another round of these
conditions are possible Thursday afternoon across the area.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch for , which is in effect from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening.
For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 MPH with
gusts up to 40 MPH. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 12 to
15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 23 to 27
percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, as low as 20 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Court docs: Children left in hot car for over an hour while mother shopped inside mall

Meyberling Moreno Martinez

MADISON (WKOW) — Court documents show two children found in a hot car Monday were there for over an hour before police were notified. 

The Madison Police Department reported the children were found "drenched in sweat" in the running car at East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m. Monday, and a woman was arrested as a result. 

The woman, identified as Meyberling Moreno Martinez, has since been charged with two counts of neglecting a child under six years of age. 

The criminal complaint identified Moreno Martinez as the mother of the two children, ages one and three. 

The document alleged when officers responded to the mall, the temperature outside was 70 degrees Fahrenheit — and according to a chart police referenced from the American Meteorological Society, the car could have been 117 degrees inside. And, the complaint said through investigation authorities thought the children had been in the car for over an hour.  

On scene, officers found the car was unlocked and running, with hot air blowing from the air ducts. 

The complaint largely noted the condition of the one-year-old boy, whose head was said to have been sweating and back "saturated" with sweat. Although authorities initially thought he was unresponsive, they found he was "conscious and breathing" but "groggy." 

With help from a bystander and a mall employee, police eventually located Moreno Martinez inside. 

An excerpt from the complaint noted why Moreno Martinez left her children in the car. 

"The defendant stated she knowingly left her two children in the vehicle, that she knew it was dangerous, but that she needed to go try on some shoes." 

She furthered she didn't want to bring the kids inside because her daughter was "fussy and throws things" and believed they would be safe alone in the car. 

Authorities contacted Child Protective Services, and the children have since been placed with an emergency foster. 

In court Wednesday, Moreno Martinez was given signature bonds for both of her charges and given a stipulation not to have contact with the children. 

