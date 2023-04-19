Court docs: Driver in deadly village of Dane crash 'deliberately' didn't stop

DANE, Wis. (WKOW) — Court documents allege the driver at fault for a deadly crash in the village of Dane didn't stop for a stop sign "deliberately."
Maxwell Hamilton, 22, of Lodi, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety on Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
He's accused of hitting two other vehicles after failing to stop at a stop sign. The crash killed 52-year-old David Esser.
A criminal complaint alleges Hamilton intentionally didn't stop at the stop sign. A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who spoke to Hamilton after the crash reports Hamilton told him he "deliberately did not stop." He told the deputy he knew the sign was there but "did not feel he needed to stop for it."
The complaint also alleges he was intentionally driving recklessly. An excerpt of the complaint reads
… The defendant stated he deliberately was driving in a reckless manner, claiming that he did not care if he hit anyone or caused an accident... he knew the westbound traveling vehicle did not have a stop sign, but the defendant felt it was that vehicle's responsibility to stop for him.
Since that westbound vehicle didn't stop, the complaint alleges Hamilton considered the crash "their fault and not his." He also expressed apathy at anyone being injured or killed as a result of the crash.
A witness said he saw Hamilton driving recklessly before the crash. The witness claimed he passed them on a double yellow on STH 113, into oncoming traffic— which had to brake to avoid a crash. Additionally, the witness said Hamilton was "all over the road" and was often driving in the opposite lane of travel.
Hamilton denied drinking or using illegal drugs ahead of the crash. He did tell authorities he was driving around hoping to buy a cell phone, something his parent's "would not allow" him to do. He was "extremely angry and upset" over that and claimed it may be the cause of his reckless driving behavior.
A deputy considered a "drug recognition expert" examined Hamilton and after several evaluations determined he was under the influence of central nervous system depressants. A blood draw was taken for a chemical test, but the results were not included in the complaint.
In court Wednesday, Hamilton was given $100,000 cash bond. If he were to post the bond, he would be subject to random drug testing. Additional conditions include that he cannot drive a car or have controlled substances without a valid prescription.