Court docs: Driver in deadly village of Dane crash 'deliberately' didn't stop

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia and Dane. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and accumulating hail due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected where thunderstorms train. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Columbus, Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon and Waterloo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&