Court docs: man suspected in deadly Grant Co. crash used alcohol, marijuana

  Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Court documents claim the man suspected of killing a grandmother and seriously injuring her husband and grandchildren in a crash was intoxicated from alcohol and marijuana. 

Benjamin Steiger, 57, of Bloomington, was charged Tuesday in connection to the deadly crash. Court documents show some of the 10 charges filed against him in Grant County include homicide by vehicle - use of a controlled substance and three counts of OWI causing injury. 

Steiger is accused of crossing the center line of HWY 18 on June 25 and crashing into another car head-on. Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the crash killed 73-year-old Cheryl Mader and seriously hurt her husband and two granddaughters. 

A criminal complaint alleges that, after the crash, a deputy found Mader's husband in a neck brace and connected to monitors. One witness found one grandchild outside of the car with injuries. Another witness found the other grandchild trapped in the car bleeding and her arm had a compound fracture. 

According to the complaint, when a deputy made contact with Streiger, he observed Streiger had "glassy eyes, slurred speech, [and] an odor of intoxicants coming from him." Streiger admitted to drinking three beers. 

After placing Streiger under arrest, the complaint states a breathalyzer test was performed and read .213. Streiger also admitted to using marijuana two hours before the crash. This is nearly three times the legal limit in Wisconsin. 

In court Tuesday, Streiger was given a $15,000 cash bond. If he were to post bond, he would not be allowed to consume alcohol, possess controlled substances unless prescribed or drive on a public highway. 

