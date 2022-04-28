Court documents reveal details of plea agreement for Madison man shot during arrest on drug charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man shot during his arrest on drug charges in February will enter a plea deal in early May, which includes prison time.
According to a letter sent to the court from defense attorney Stephen Eisenberg, Quadren Wilson, 38, will plead guilty or no contest to a felony drug delivery charge (fentanyl) and a new misdemeanor drug possession charge (cocaine).
Eisenberg said the state plans to charge Wilson Friday with the additional misdemeanor charge after authorities found cocaine in his possession on February 3, the day of his arrest.
The state and Wilson's defense agreed to three years of prison time and three years of extended supervision in the delivery charge as well as 30 days in jail on the new misdemeanor charge. Wilson will get sentence credit for the time he spent in jail since February 3, and his sentences will run concurrently.
The state and Wilson's defense entered this plea agreement with the understanding that the state will not issue anymore drugs charges against Wilson for any other drug violations that may have happened before May 9, 2022, the scheduled day of his plea hearing.
"Both the State and Mr. Wilson believe that this is a fair and reasonable sentence and resolution of these matters," Eisenberg wrote in his letter to Dane County Judge Josann Reynolds.
27 News reached out to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for an update on its review of the police shooting during Wilson's arrest but had not heard back at the time of publication.