Court records outline why DA charged officer in February shooting of unarmed suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Newly released court transcripts outline why Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne is charging a state agent in the February shooting of an unarmed suspect.
Ozanne has not spoken publicly about his decision last Thursday to charge Mark Wagner, 49, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The DA is charging Wagner with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Transcripts from Wagner's initial appearance in court last Thursday offer a deeper look into why Ozanne concluded Wagner's decision to fire his gun was criminal.
Wagner's lawyer, Michael Steinle, argued the charges should be immediately dismissed. Steinle referred to the statement Wagner gave to investigators after the shooting, which was outlined in the criminal complaint against Wagner.
Ozanne argued the evidence showed Wagner did not have enough 'articulable facts needed to justify his discharging his firearm.' The court said, at this early stage, the state gets the benefit and allowed the case to proceed.
The court commissioner added Wagner's self-defense argument was more of a 'trial issue' than one suited for an initial court appearance.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) led the investigation. In previously unsealed search warrants, the agency disclosed a total of 21 law enforcement officers from five different agencies were involved in the arrest of Quadren Wilson, 38, on February 3.
Wilson was being sought for violating the rules of his extended supervision, and was a suspect in a drug investigation.
The complaint stated the five agencies discussed several methods by which to arrest Wilson, and ended up using what’s called a ‘Subject In Custody’ maneuver. The complaint describes this maneuver as one where “law enforcement pins a subject’s vehicle between two law enforcement vehicles, with the goal of taking the subject into custody from the vehicle.”
Wilson’s vehicle was pinned on Eastpark Boulevard and American Parkway on Madison’s far east side, and three special agents — including Nathan Peskie and Wagner, approached. The complaint says SA Wagner was carrying a ballistic shield and a DCI-issued Sig Saur P320 9mm firearm. Special Agent Nathan Peskie was carrying a Colt model AR-15 rifle.
Peskie was the other officer who fired shots at Wilson; he was not charged following the investigation.
“Wagner demonstrated how he carried his shield with his left hand and his firearm was in his right hand. Wagner stated he had his firearm drawn and positioned forward, in front of and to the right of the shield,” the complaint states.
In an interview with sheriff’s detectives, Wagner said he “began giving verbal commands” to Wilson as he approached the car. He recalled repeatedly yelling “Police, police, police, let’s see your hands, let’s see your hands.”
Both Wagner and Peskie described fearing Wilson was going to shoot them when he 'squared' toward them. Peski said he saw a square object in Wilson's hand and 'it looked like the muzzle of a gun.' Wagner told investigators he saw Wilson start to quickly move both hands up and "I thought, now he has a gun."
Ultimately, investigators never found a weapon on Wilson or in his car.
The complaint said a third officer used a Halligan tool to break the rear driver's side window on Wilson's car. Wagner said he heard a gunshot and felt something hit him. He believed he then fired one shot.
Peskie said he heard glass break and saw Wagner fall, prompting him to fire his rifle.
Investigators concluded after checking the officers' guns Wagner fired two shots while Peskie fired five bullets. Medical records cited in the complaint noted Wilson was hit in the back by five metal fragments from one fired bullet.
In court last Thursday, Wagner's lawyer said the case should be dismissed because Wilson created the dangerous situation by trying to drive out of the containment. Steinle said Wilson was 'spinning his wheels, endangering obviously Wagner and the other officers."
Steinle said it was his understanding Wagner fired his second shot while falling back, noting the other bullet hole traced to Wagner's gun was above the door frame of Wilson's car.
Wilson's lawyer, Steve Eisenberg said in a September 20 interview, before Wagner was charged, it was far more dangerous for law enforcement to use 21 officers to carry out a drug arrest in broad daylight on a public road.
"You might do this for, I don't know, public enemy number one, or somebody you think is gonna kill somebody again," Eisenberg said. "But to do this? It's the whole initial design plan. It's the whole fault from the beginning."
Ozanne ultimately decided it was Wagner's conduct that was the most dangerous.
"Mr. Wagner fired twice into a vehicle with an unarmed individual," Ozanne told the court in response to Steinle's motion to dismiss the case. "That behavior also created another officer's firing five rounds."
The next date in Wagner's case is a conference set for October 28. In the meantime, Wagner received signature bond on the condition he avoid contact with Wilson and not possess any dangerous weapons. A DOJ spokeswoman said Wednesday Wagner had turned in his service weapon.