Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

  • Updated
Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

President Joe Biden, seen here on August 24, announced on October 17 the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.

(WKOW) - A federal appeals court put a temporary administrative hold on President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt Friday.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states that sued the administration. A district court dismissed the case earlier this week and the states are now asking the appeals court for a preliminary injunction halting the policy.

Legal challengers argue that Biden does not have the authority to broadly cancel student loan debt.

The program would have forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for eligible non-Pell Grant recipients.