Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

(WKOW) - A federal appeals court put a temporary administrative hold on President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt Friday.
The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states that sued the administration. A district court dismissed the case earlier this week and the states are now asking the appeals court for a preliminary injunction halting the policy.
Legal challengers argue that Biden does not have the authority to broadly cancel student loan debt.
The program would have forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for eligible non-Pell Grant recipients.