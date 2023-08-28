Cousins Subs set to open new locations in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cousins Subs will be opening multiple locations in southern Wisconsin in the coming months.
The Wisconsin-based sub shop already reopened its 3715 E. Washington Ave. location in Madison, according to a press release.
The 2,200 square-foot restaurant is corporately owned and now includes the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look.
"We are thrilled to unveil our newly remodeled East Washington location," said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. "This renovation allows us to better serve our loyal customers in Madison and provide them with an enhanced dining experience. We are proud to be a part of this vibrant community and look forward to continuing to serve our delicious subs and sides to our Madison guests"
Cousins Subs also plans to add shops in Janesville, Stoughton and Sun Prairie in the coming months.