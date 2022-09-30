Covered internet router sparks fire at Pardeeville home

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) — A Pardeeville home was seriously damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon.
The Pardeeville Fire Department said in a Facebook post it responded to a home around 4:40 p.m. for a fire with "smoke and flames coming from a window."
When firefighters arrived, the department says they initially attacked the fire from outside, before moving inside. Then, a ventilation crew cut a hole in the roof, finding the rest of the fire.
The Pardeeville Fire Department says the cause of the fire was an "internet router underneath papers and clothing."