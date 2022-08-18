COVID-19 policies continue for Dane County hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) — While COVID-19 levels have been fluctuating recently, area hospitals want to remind visitors that extra safety protocols remain in effect.
In a joint statement, seven area health systems are reminding patients and visitors of three policies that are still in effect:
- Masks are still required at all times within healthcare facilities.
- There are still limitations on visitors for most appointments and locations.
- Patients and visitors will continue to be subject to COVID-19 screenings
The health systems include Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
Officials say these policies benefit everyone at area hospitals, especially as the CDC's community level for COVID-19 remains at "medium" or "high" and hospitalization rates are elevated.
Visitor restriction policies are dependent on location and type of visit, so the health systems suggest confirming policies ahead of going to a hospital or clinic. Patients with COVID-19 are generally not permitted visitors, other than in rare instances.
The health systems urge everyone subject to a COVID-19 screening to answer the questions honestly, which they say allows for the best care and for providers to take proper precautions if necessary.