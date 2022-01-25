 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

COVID-19 test sites close because of cold

  • Updated
Testing Continues Despite the Cold

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Some COVID-19 testing locations in the state closed Tuesday because of the cold.

Some private sites in Milwaukee kept their drive thru testing open, but that meant their workers had to keep going outside.

Those workers bundled up to stay warm.

"We double glove, we double mask to keep our faces warm. We layer up! We just do everything we can to keep ourselves warm," said Samira Daas.

The workers at one pharmacy in Milwaukee say they expected a rush, since the community sites shut down due to the cold.

