COVID-19 test sites close because of cold

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Some COVID-19 testing locations in the state closed Tuesday because of the cold.
Some private sites in Milwaukee kept their drive thru testing open, but that meant their workers had to keep going outside.
Those workers bundled up to stay warm.
"We double glove, we double mask to keep our faces warm. We layer up! We just do everything we can to keep ourselves warm," said Samira Daas.
The workers at one pharmacy in Milwaukee say they expected a rush, since the community sites shut down due to the cold.