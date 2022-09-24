COVID-19 vaccine clinic geared toward Latino community held

MADISON (WKOW) -- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic geared toward the Latino community was held at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development Saturday.
It was hosted by the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups, an organization that has been working to get the word out about getting vaccinated in Spanish.
Dr. Waldely Pirona, who speaks Spanish, said promoting the vaccine within the Latino community using the language they speak can be more personalized and effective.
"I try to work with the people with respect and compassion," Wadley said.
Wadley said it can also help reduce hesitancy among people who may be nervous about getting vaccinated.
"We try to to create the motivation in the people in the Latino community to receive the vaccine," Waldely said
The clinic offered both the COVID-19 vaccine and the new Bivalent boosters. A total of 49 people got their shots.
Leaders from the Latino Academy of Workforce Development also spoke about the importance of this effort during National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The organization hopes to host another vaccine clinic next month.