Cow dies after being hit twice in Grant County

FENNIMORE (WKOW) — A cow died after being hit by two cars Friday night in Grant County.
The Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said his agency responded to a report around 9 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash involving livestock on USH 18 at Brown School Road in Fennimore.
Dreckman said a 48-year-old Muskego man was heading westbound on USH 18 in his truck when he came upon a group of cattle in the road and was unable to avoid hitting one of the cows.
According to the Dreckman, when the truck hit the cow, the animal was sent into the eastbound lane.
Dreckman reported a 50-year-old Evansville man was driving east on USH 18 and hit the same cow. He lost control of his vehicle, hit a road sign and went into the south ditch.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck and his three passengers were not injured. The Evansville man had minor injuries.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reported the cow that was hit twice died at the scene. The cattle owner was cited for livestock at large.