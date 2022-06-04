'Cows on the Concourse' returns to Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cows converged on the Capitol Square Saturday with the annual "Cows on the Concourse."
It was the official kick-off of Dairy Month in the Madison area. People who went to the Dane County Farmers' Market got to see cows from UW's Department of Dairy Science and a farm in Lake Mills.
Sydney Endres, the Cows on the Concourse event chair, says you'd be surprised how little some people know about America's Dairyland.
"A lot of people have never seen a cow, let along touched a cow and that's what we're here for. To let people see something so important to our state. There are so many families that are involved in farming and people in jobs related to dairy," says Endres.