All lanes of westbound Beltline reopen after crash near Todd Drive

  • Updated
Crash back up as seen from Park Street

The crash backup as scene from a WisDOT camera on the Beltline at Park Street. 

MADISON (WKOW) — A crash on the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive caused a significant backup during morning rush hour. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 Map reports the crash happened around 8:08 a.m. at the ramp from Todd Drive. It cleared by 8:50 a.m.

A dispatch official told 27 News that the crash blocked three lanes but didn't have any information on injuries. 

WisDOT's 511 Map, as of 8:45 a.m., showed the backup reached John Nolen Drive. Even after the crash cleared, it took time for the backups to ease on the Beltline. 

