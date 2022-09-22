Crash between FedEx truck and milk truck injures 2 in Dodge Co.

RUBICON (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt after a FedEx truck crashed into a milk truck near Rubicon Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of CTH P and CTH N around 9:45 a.m.
The initial investigation showed a 2021 Ford FedEx delivery truck was traveling west on CTH N and had stopped at the intersection with CTH P. Meanwhile, a 2013 Western Star milk truck was traveling south on County Highway P approaching the intersection with CTH N.
The sheriff's office says the FedEx truck didn't yield to the milk truck and entered the intersection. The trucks collided, causing the milk truck to overturn and spill approximately 5,800 gallons of milk.
Both drivers were taken to Hartford Hospital for their injuries.
As of 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said CTH P between CTH N to the east and CTH N to the west remains closed for clean up.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County MCSAP Inspector.