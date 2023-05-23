 Skip to main content
Crash cleared on WIS 19 and US 151 in Sun Prairie

  • Updated
traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open after a crash in Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

27 News made a call to the Sun Prairie Police Department, but they weren't able to give us information right away.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is responding to a crash on Wisconsin 19 Tuesday morning.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Wisconsin 19 at US 151 southbound. 

A lane of traffic is blocked while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

