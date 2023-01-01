Crash closes all lanes of US 14 at Twin Valley Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- All eastbound and westbound lanes of US 14 at Twin Valley Road are closed because of a Sunday morning crash.
A Dane County Communications official tells 27 News the crash involving two vehicles happened around 4:45 a.m.
One of the vehicles rolled, and two people were brought to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn't known.
As of 7:30 Sunday morning, all of the eastbound and westbound lanes of US 14 are closed between Twin Valley Road and Cleveland Road.
