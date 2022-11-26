Crash closes all lanes of WIS 16 near Watertown for over two hours, one dead

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 16 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 16 are closed at County Road SC near Watertown due to a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m., and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is responding.
WisDOT expects the closure to last around two hours.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office official said one person died in the crash and another was seriously injured.