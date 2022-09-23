Crash closes lanes of I-39/90/94 in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three lanes of I-39/90/94 are closed just north of Highway 151 in Madison because of a crash.
Video from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera showed a pickup lying on its side on the roadway.
A Wisconsin State Patrol official said the pickup was towing a single enclosed trailer when it crashed.
The official said no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
The crash led to a long backup of traffic in the northbound lanes. 511WI.gov showed delays going south of the Highway 30 interchange.