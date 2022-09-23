 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash closes lanes of I-39/90/94 in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Semi crash 9-23-2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three lanes of I-39/90/94 are closed just north of Highway 151 in Madison because of a crash.

Video from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera showed a pickup lying on its side on the roadway.

A Wisconsin State Patrol official said the pickup was towing a single enclosed trailer when it crashed.

The official said no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The crash led to a long backup of traffic in the northbound lanes. 511WI.gov showed delays going south of the Highway 30 interchange.

Tags

Recommended for you