Madison police squad car hit by stolen vehicle, causing lane closure on WB Beltline near John Nolen

MONONA (WKOW) -- The three left lanes of US 12/18 westbound are closed east of John Nolen Drive due to a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported the incident occurred around 12:10 p.m.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said during the crash, a squad car was hit by a stolen vehicle trying to avoid a traffic stop in another jurisdiction.
Lisko said two officers were in the squad car at the time of the crash and are in the hospital but are expected to be okay.
The driver of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody.
There are significant back-ups from the crash, according to the WisDOT 511 map.
Lisko urges drives to find alternative routes as investigation into the crash continues.