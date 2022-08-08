Crash closes WIS HWY 26 ramp to I-94 east

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) — Authorities in Jefferson County are responding to a crash that closed the ramp of WIS HWY 26 at I-94 east Monday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the received a call around 12:30 p.m. about a crash on the ramp of WIS HWY 26 at I-94 east. A photo from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera shows a semi on its side at that exit.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies and Johnson Creek Police are responding to the crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the ramp from WIS 26 to I-94 East is closed due to the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated.