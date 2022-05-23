Crash involving overturned dump truck closes CTH P in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — A crash in Dodge County will keep County Highway P closed for several hours Monday.
According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the crash is on County Highway P between County Highway NP and Butler Road — which is just north of Rubicon.
Schmidt said CTH P will remain closed for "at least a couple more hours" for the investigation and debris in the road.
Initial investigation shows a northbound car crossed the centerline and hit a southbound dump truck loaded with aggregate, causing it to overturn and spill its load. Two passenger cars on the side of the road were also hit.
Two people were injured in the crash, the dump truck driver with possible serious injuries and the driver north bound car with non-life threatening injuries.