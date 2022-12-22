Crash involving semi snarls traffic on I-94 WB near Lake Delton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A crash involving a semi-truck on I-94 near Lake Delton has been cleared.
Traffic is flowing normally in the area Thursday morning.
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash involving a semi-truck on I-94 near Lake Delton is causing a closure Thursday morning as southern Wisconsin experiences wintry weather.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the right lane of I-94 westbound at Mile Marker 90 is blocked.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-90 in the Dells near WI-23. The right lane is blocked. Take it easy traveling. Roads are snow-covered & slippery across our area. pic.twitter.com/O3ZrkQ93qp— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) December 22, 2022
The crash was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. And the closure is expected to be in place during the morning commute.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.