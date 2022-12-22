 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Crash involving semi snarls traffic on I-94 WB near Lake Delton

Lake Delton crash 2
Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A crash involving a semi-truck on I-94 near Lake Delton has been cleared.

Traffic is flowing normally in the area Thursday morning.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash involving a semi-truck on I-94 near Lake Delton is causing a closure Thursday morning as southern Wisconsin experiences wintry weather.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the right lane of I-94 westbound at Mile Marker 90 is blocked.

The crash was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. And the closure is expected to be in place during the morning commute.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

