Crash on US Highway 51 south of Leeds blocks lanes

TOWN OF LEEDS (WKOW) -- Officials reported lanes blocked on US Highway 51 due to a crash just south of the Town of Leeds Sunday evening.
Dane County Communications and Columbia County Sheriff's Office received calls around 4:40 p.m. reporting a crash on US Highway 51 just north of the county line.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, DeForest Fire & EMS responded to the incident. Deputies from Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they were directing traffic due to some lanes being blocked because of the crash.
This is a developing story.