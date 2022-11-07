 Skip to main content
Crash on westbound Beltline at Whitney Way clears

  • Updated
Beltline crash near whitney way

MADISON (WKOW) — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are open at Whitney Way after a crash. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. At one point it fully blocked all westbound lanes. 

WisDOT said traffic was being directed around the crash in the median. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson, Hunter Lisko, said they are being assisted on scene by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

The 27 News tower camera shows multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, including a semi. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

