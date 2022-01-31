Crash sends school bus into side of group home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A school bus with students on board crashed into a group home in Milwaukee.
Police say an SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus, sending the bus into a home.
The home is for adults with disabilities. The bus ran right into its wheelchair lift.
Eight students were on board. Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV reports no one was hurt.
Neighbors say they've seen crazy driving in that area and they want it to stop.
"I just need to be mindful. There are stop signs for reasons, there's speed limits for a reason. There are red lights for reasons."
Police say the SUV driver took of after the crash. They have not yet been found.