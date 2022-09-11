Crash slowed traffic on US HWY 12 near Fish Hatchery Road

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to WISDOT, by 4 p.m. the crash was cleared and flow of traffic returned to normal.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Traffic on US HWY 12 before Todd Drive has slowed due to a crash Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications received a call about a crash on US HWY 12 eastbound near Fish Hatchery Road just before 2 p.m.
Town of Madison Police and Madison Fire Department responded to the crash.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), only the right shoulder is blocked due to the crash on UW HWY 12.
WISDOT traffic cameras show traffic slowing in the area.