Crash victim in critical but stable condition, suspect fled on foot

MADISON (WKOW) -- An individual is in critical but stable condition after a crash at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and N. Stoughton Road Saturday morning, according to Madison Police.
Madison Police were dispatched to the crash at approximately 9:00 a.m.
Initial reports stated that the victim of the crash was pinned in their vehicle. The victim was extracted by Madison Fire Department and transported to a local hospital, remaining in critical but stable condition.
Police say the suspect from the crash, a 28-year-old male, fled the scene on foot and entered a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road.
The suspect was observed acting erratically, arming himself with a golf club and knife. The suspect was also overheard threatening the police.
Numerous police units responded to the area and made multiple attempts to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect ultimately complied, exiting the home and surrendering without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.