Crash victim reunites with nurses who cared for him

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who nearly died in a crash two years ago, got the opportunity to see the nurses who kept him alive.
Ross Kopfer and his son were involved in a crash with a semi on the interstate near Madison in June 2020.
They both survived, but Kopfer spent the next two months at University Hospital in Madison. He couldn't have any visitors due to the pandemic.
"They were taking care of me physically, but because of the lack of visitors, they were my family. They were my only link to living," Kopfer said.
Kopfer said there's no doubt in his mind the nurses saved him, by helping him get through the darkest time of his life.