Crashes reported throughout southern Wisconsin during Monday morning commute

(WKOW) -- Snowy weather is impacting the Monday morning commute. Several crashes are being reported throughout southern Wisconsin.
Information from Wisconsin Department of Transportation:
DANE COUNTY
CLEARED- Near Madison: Crash on I-39/90/94 South 0.2 miles beyond Ramp from High Crossing Blvd. The 2 left lanes are blocked.
CLEARED- Near Sun Prairie: Right lane blocked at MM 101 on NB US 151 in Dane County due to disabled vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Near Lake Mills: Left lane closed, I-94 EB at mile marker 262.2 in Jefferson County due to a crash.
As of 7 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation listed many of the main stretches as either snow-covered or slippery.
If you have to hit the road Monday morning, you can check conditions before you head out the door. Visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 map, HERE.