Crave Brothers Farm working to combat inflation

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- Many businesses across the nation and in Wisconsin are dealing with the impacts of inflation.
Crave Brothers Farm in Waterloo is working around the clock to keep the production going during an unusual year.
The farm produces more than 20,000 gallons of milk a day, but inflation hasn't made things easy.
The farm operates 365 days a year, and General Manager Mark Crave says feed has been their largest expense.
To combat this, they're increasing their production and encouraging customers to keep buying Wisconsin dairy to help the industry as a whole.
"As farmers, we try to keep pace. We have college tuition, and braces, and music lessons that we have to be able to afford for our children too, and so I just want to encourage consumers to continue buying those good products, buy Wisconsin dairy, and know that we're out here every day. Thanksgiving Day, we'll be making milk and cheese, so consumers have plenty to eat every day," Crave said.
The farm produces 4 to 5 million pounds of cheese every year and is known for their mascarpone and fresh mozzarella cheese.
They have a series of holiday recipes listed on their website.