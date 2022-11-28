Crawford County officials identifies victims in fatal Sunday crash

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed in a crash Sunday.
Sheriff Dale McCullick explained both drivers in the two-vehicle crash on US HWY 18 died. He identified them as Tracy Jo Larson, 43, of Prairie du Chien and Luke Hackman, 36, of Decorah, Iowa.
The crash took place in the Township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and Marquette, Iowa, on US HWY 18 just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
McCullick reported Larson was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade east, and Hackman was heading west in a 2007 Chevrolet 2500HD truck on the highway. The two vehicles collided head-on.
According to McCullick, there was also an adult female and two children passengers in Hackman's truck. They have with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials closed US HWY 18 for about four and a half hours while Wisconsin State Patrol conducted scene reconstruction.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the crash is still under investigation.