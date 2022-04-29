Crazyleg Classic will impact downtown Madison traffic Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Crazylegs Classic will impact travel through downtown Madison Saturday morning.
According to the City of Madison's Traffic Division, drivers should allow for extra travel time from 9:30 to around 11 a.m. as several major streets are impacted by the race.
Some of those streets include W Gilman, Langdon, University Ave., W Johnson, N Charter and West Dayton.
The Crazylegs Classic marks the start of spring in Madison. It's the 40th annual 8k run or two mile event, with races starting at 9:50 a.m.