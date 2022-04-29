 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crazylegs Classic will impact downtown Madison traffic Saturday

  • Updated
6-CRAZYLEGS1

File footage of the Crazylegs Classic from 2019. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Crazylegs Classic will impact travel through downtown Madison Saturday morning. 

According to the City of Madison's Traffic Division, drivers should allow for extra travel time from 9:30 to around 11 a.m. as several major streets are impacted by the race. 

Some of those streets include W Gilman, Langdon, University Ave., W Johnson, N Charter and West Dayton. 

The Crazylegs Classic marks the start of spring in Madison. It's the 40th annual 8k run or two mile event, with races starting at 9:50 a.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you