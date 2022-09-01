Creating a well-rounded lunch for students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Filling up a child's lunchbox can be overwhelming for parents, especially if you are trying to keep the snacks healthy. But experts at SSM Health says it doesn't have to be that way.
Megan Timm, Community Health Director Megan Timm, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday, to talk about adding varity and nutrition to kids' diets.
“Selecting items out of each food group and challenging kids to try something new can help them to discover new favorites,” said Timm.
She recommends adding fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and dairy. That will make up a well-rounded meal.