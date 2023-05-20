Creators showcase their work at 'Art Walk Middleton'

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Dozens of vendors showed off artwork, photography, jewelry and more in downtown Middleton Saturday as part of "Art Walk Middleton."
The one-day event took place along Terrace Ave., where artists set up booths to display their work.
"There's so much talent here that it's hard not to have a wonderful art scene," vendor Lance Owens said. "The thing that's just wonderful is events like these where we bring artists together and people have a chance to see just how deep the talent pool is in this area."
Vendors said they've seen an explosion in the number of people who come to events like the art walk, particularly as people get more comfortable being in larger groups as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
The Middleton Arts Committee hosted the free event.