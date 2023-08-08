Creditors wait for results of Waukesha-based solar firm's inventory auction

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Dozens of creditors await the results of a failed, Waukesha-based solar company's assets auction while the auction administrator tempers expectations.
The auction for Sun Badger Solar's inventory closed Tuesday. Auction items included solar panels, brackets, office equipment, a forklift and other material.
Sun Badger Solar is the subject of lawsuits and criminal investigation in at least three states. In Wisconsin, dozens of customer complaints have been filed with state officials, and the state Department of Workforce Development is trying to recover wages for dozens of the company's unpaid former employees.
Sun Badger Solar is in receivership and attorney John Wirth has been court-appointed to handle the discovery and liquidation of assets.
Wirth said he's analyzing the results of the auction, and he said said it's clear auction sales will not be sufficient to make reimbursement to everyone who's owed money from Sun Badger Solar. State and federal law require unpaid workers be given priority in the distribution of auction proceeds.
Wirth also said the inventory of a Minnesota-based company warehouse was claimed by the building's landlord. Wirth said the landlord maintained there was rent owed by the solar company and the landlord disposed of unspecified assets.
Evansville man Travis Laufenberg is one of more than 80 creditors who jointly filed suit against the company in Waukesha County Court.
Laufenberg said Sun Badger Solar personnel installed solar panels and infrastructure at his home but failed to finish needed work to the make system operable. Laufenberg said he's not heard anything from company representatives for months.
Laufenberg said he took out a loan of $68,000 to pay for the solar energy system.
"That's a lot of money for me and having basically paperweights on my garage. It's not a good feeling at all," Laufenberg said.
As with many other Sun Badger Solar customers, Laufenberg is trying to find an installer to finish work on his solar energy system, but said other firms worry about inheriting flawed installation by Sun Badger Solar.
Wirth said the amount of the auction's proceeds should be finalized next week.
Sun Badger Solar Chief Executive Officer Trevor Sumner has yet to comment to 27 News on the company's intentions with its creditors.